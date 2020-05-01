I could not agree more with Joan Montague's letter recommending Kimberly Dudik for attorney general. Before moving to Bozeman three years ago, I admired Kim for her legislative work. But then, I got more familiar with Kim and her husband when they put down a contract on our house, and got to visit with both of them (and their children) when they did a home inspection, and again when they were starting to move in while we were moving out.
Down to earth, loving family, but sharp as a tack. Someone I felt instantly that I could trust - someone I volunteered all sorts of information to about our house, without any fear of losing the contract. That is the person I want leading the agency that protects our state and all of its citizens - particularly the weak and frail among us.
