Considering all 540 public comments to the Governor’s Climate Solutions Council’s draft plan, here’s a bold growth strategy to build the healthiest, safest, lowest-cost, most reliable and abundant energy supply. It would increase demand in every economic sector, producing vast new high-paying jobs:
By 2025, implement a Canadian-style Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA) with individual states controlling dividend use. EICDA becomes a primary financial-stimulus, post coronavirus, to fund restructuring and incentives to decarbonize personal economies, with revenues peaking nationwide in 2035 at $400 billion per year.
By 2035, phase out coal. Meet baseloads with existing hydropower and add lower-cost combined cycle gas/hydrogen turbines reducing CO2 emissions by 50%. Site based on existing infrastructure including trained workers. Maximize Montana’s unrealized 678,000 megawatts (MW) of lower-cost wind to minimize gas turbines. Use excess wind electricity for extensive pumped hydro-storage and electrolysis of Berkeley Pit water, then burn the hydrogen in the turbines. Tailor capacity to export markets.
By 2035, develop major job-producing forest and agriculture sequestration programs to off-set the greenhouse emissions from gas generation.
By 2040, replace all fossil fueled space-heating, industrial uses and transportation with electricity; going from 1,600 MW of capacity now to 5,000 MW for in-state use. Montana exports the output from the other 1,600 MW of current capacity. (Your next car or light truck will be electric.)
By 2070, reach carbon-free by replacing all remaining fossil fueled electricity with NuScale Small Modular Reactors, scheduled for commercial application in Idaho in 2026. Get nuclear approved by vote of Montana citizens, and start construction before 2050.
By 2100, phase-out nuclear with all renewables, renewably sourced hydrogen, and extensive forests and grass lands as a major carbon sink.
Go to: "Montana Climate Solutions Council," click on: "How to Get Involved," click on: "Comments Received," click on: 4/19-4/24 Part 1(pdf), #11a-01 for details.
