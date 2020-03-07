Small businesses are the economic drivers of our great state. Troy Downing looks to protect small businesses by focusing on the regulatory practices of local and state insurance agencies.
It is no secret that starting and maintaining a new business is challenging. Businesses struggle with countless variables on a day to day basis—the last thing they need is overzealous regulators and burdensome rules.
Troy Downing will protect our small businesses from these ridiculous regulations to give hard-working Montanans a hand up while holding back actors accountable.
Troy Downing will fight to make sure that overzealous regulators won’t jeopardize the future of small businesses by issuing large fines for not crossing a T or dotting an I. The office of auditor needs to continue to be business friendly. One that grows and supports business.
Downing is the only candidate with the experience and courage as a businessman and combat veteran to get the job done.
As a Montanan and a Republican, I’m proud to support Troy Downing. He’s the only conservative that can beat the Democrat in November.