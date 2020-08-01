As a Vietnam helicopter pilot veteran, I applaud Troy Downing for veteran service as a military aviator. However, as a lifelong Montana hunter and advocate for wildlife, I am appalled at his violations of Montana hunting regulations. Although being a wealthy relatively new resident to Montana from California does not disqualify one from becoming a productive public servant, the behavior of Mr. Downing does reflect critical lack of integrity and honesty, traits essential to the character of a worthy elected state auditor.
In contrast, Shane Morigeau has demonstrated integrity and honesty as a legislator, committed to serve on behalf of all Montanans, regardless of political or cultural affiliation. As attorney for CSK Tribes, and as legislator, Shane has been above reproach, living values that Montanans appreciate: honesty, integrity and ability to work across the aisle to get things done.
Mr. Morigeau is an avid hunter and angler, public lands and access advocate, and one who reflects the honorable legacy of Montana's hunting, fishing and wildlife history and the critical balance between development and conservation of the state's valuable lands. As state auditor, Shane will be an excellent State Lands Board member.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.