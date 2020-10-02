Things are not going well in our country (and I tend to be an optimist). COVID-19 continues infect and sometimes kill, both the young and old.
Donald Trump, on tape, has admitted he lied to American citizens about the dangers of the virus. Climate change is causing wildfires raging in the West, giving us unhealthy air, and hurricanes in coastal areas.
The economy is in shambles and unrest due to systematic racism is affecting communities across the country. There is chaos and corruption in the current government, and a leader who disparages the military. If this was a business, the CEO would be fired. We have a chance to fire our CEO (Donald Trump), and the policy makers under him who turn a blind eye to all his bad decisions. They do not deserve another term, they have failed in the most basic tenant of governance, keeping us safe.
We can show that are dissatisfaction with the direction of the country by voting them out. As soon as you get your ballot vote. Vote for Joe Biden, Steve Bullock, Mike Cooney, Kathleen Williams, and local Democrats running for office. We do not have to settle. We can vote!
