The white power structure calls for peace ignoring black citizens' cries for mercy. Recent protests are not only about George Floyd. Sure there are bad actors interested in personal gain but there is more going on here. White power wants to make this another "unfortunate incident" in a country trying to find its way to a more just future. What happens when uprisings cease to be about the murder of one more black man by his white overlords and becomes about racist oppression? A people reminded they are different even in their citizenry, seldom referred to as "American," rather "African-American," to highlight, non-white, non-European, less American. Here, "Black is other."
One man's riot is another's revolution.
A white governor, mayor, and commander of the National Guard in Minnesota call for "civility" -- a civility for the white status quo. There has not been, nor is there, nor will there be civility for blacks in America until there is change. A black man may be killed anytime without cause and/or fear of reprisal because a claim of self-defense can always be invoked as the mere act of being black is enough to present a mortal threat, even with hands cuffed behind back and knee on neck.
Until all people are afforded the equal rights and protections guaranteed to whites, there will be, must be unrest, uprising, and, if necessary, revolution. Pray open revolt is rendered superfluous by the bestowal of equal rights on all Americans.
Consider: White, openly armed militia besieged Michigan's capitol protesting the lock down win Trump's praise. What if this had been black men? Another "unfortunate incident?”
Adding insult to injury, Trump appears more interested in the rights of Hong Kongese while telling Americans demanding their constitutional rights the "dogs are vicious" and the guns locked and loaded.
