On Saturday, August 22, the House voted for HR 8015, a bill to fund the postal service to insure that mail in ballots will be processed and counted on time. Twenty Republicans joined majority Democrats in passing this necessary bill.
Congressman Greg Gianforte was not one of them. Do you suppose he is not on your side. Well, he’s not on mine. Why not take a chance on a real Montanan like Mike Cooney for our next governor instead of a rich, out-of-touch, and unwilling-to-meet-with-ordinary-folks-to-explain-himself guy. Don’t let this richest member of the House of Representatives buy his way into the governor’s office.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.