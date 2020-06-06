Been scratching my head trying to figure out why the Democrat party is so keen on shutting down the economy (states with Democrat governors were first to issue stay-at-home orders and shut down all non-essential businesses). Unemployment is going through the roof, topping out at about 40% of all workers, maybe more. Tonight it came to me.
Impeachment was the word of the day when the pandemic started, and some people know how not to let a good crisis go to waste. Democrats believe everyone should be dependent on the government. Medicare for all was the goal since Obamacare was started because the writers knew that Obamacare would fail, only to be rescued by Medicare for all. With Trump defeating Hillary in 2016, everything was turned upside down. With the economy booming, Trump's 2020 reelection was almost guaranteed.
Only a miracle could save Medicare for all. Then came COVID-19, a new bug that could have easily been controlled with business as usual by social distancing and requiring all to wear face coverings when in close contact with others. As well as quarantining those who are sick (regardless if by the flu or covid), face covering is a necessity because up to 50% of those with COVID-19 show no symptoms and no one knows they are spreading it.
The bureaucrats took over and scared the world and America; the rest is history. Now that so many workers have lost their health insurance, which went away with their jobs, the only solution is Medicare for all! Don't fall for it.
