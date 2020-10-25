Jedidiah Hinkle is running for our Belgrade legislative house district. Jedidiah was raised in a small town in Montana that is built on agriculture and small local businesses. He is a local Belgrade father who owns two small businesses and he is incredibly qualified for this position.
Jedidiah has served in the Senate and was selected for leadership on the Fish and Wildlife Committee. He has and always will support our freedoms as Montana residents like our access to public lands. He strongly supports the constitution and believes in small government.
His opponent has been attacking Jedidiah directly and writing untrue things about him. He is a man of integrity and would never stoop to that level like his opponent. To have a person of great character represent us is what we need to strive for in our community. Not someone like his opponent who seeks to bring a vicious nature to the Legislature which will only create more partisan havoc. I believe he should hold this representative position. So please join me in voting for Jedidiah Hinkle for HD67.
