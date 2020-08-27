I was shocked yesterday while watching television to hear a pro-gun commercial from Steve Bullock. It stated that Bullock would protect gun rights and Second Amendment. I remembered that the governor had stated last August during his presidential campaign, that he would “support a semi-automatic weapons ban.” Having only lived in Montana for three years, I called a long-time resident friend to explain this shocking transformation.
She explained that in Montana, liberal Democratic politicians must camouflage their anti-gun views until they are elected. This camouflage is necessary to bamboozle low-information deplorable voters to vote for liberal Democrats. She assured me that when Gov. Bullock is elected senator, he would vote as Jon Tester does, with Pelosi and Schumer.
My friend warned me not to be shocked when upcoming commercials portray Kathleen Williams and Mike Cooney as pro-gun hunters and shooters, it’s all part of the camouflage to fool deplorable gun-owning neanderthals. She reassured me that with the House, Senate and presidency safely in liberal Democrat socialist hands, nothing will stop progressives enacting sensible gun laws and removing all guns forever!
