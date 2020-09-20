NorthWestern Energy’s Sept. 4 opinion column by Heather Bellamy was so misleading that I felt readers needed some fact-checking. Here is what I found.
Ms. Bellamy stated that NWE’s energy portfolio “includes more wind resources than either coal or natural gas.”
Fact: NWE’s website (under tab “Clean Energy”) shows that coal resources significantly exceed wind resources. More importantly, our utility is currently seeking pre-approval from the Public Service Commission to nearly double its coal generation by increasing its share of Colstrip, which would dwarf renewables (solar makes up less than 1% of the portfolio). The same website shows that wind resources do indeed exceed current natural gas generation. But NWE is planning to build a new billion-dollar fleet of gas-fired power plants after concluding that renewable resources are not reliable. (See “Electricity Supply Resource Plan” on NWE website.)
Ms. Bellamy says that California’s rolling blackouts were a result of the state’s heavy reliance on solar energy.
Fact: According to the state’s grid operator (CAISO), the outages weren’t caused by a shortfall of wind or solar. “Several gas plants that were supposed to provide power failed to operate or tripped off.” (“Why renewables aren’t to blame for California’s blackouts,” National Geographic, August 25, 2020).
Ms. Bellamy implies that the court case NorthWestern recently lost was about protecting its customers from unreasonable rates for solar energy.
Fact: The federal law that supports independent renewable energy projects (PURPA) requires that contracted rates be no more expensive than the utility’s current rates.
NorthWestern Energy wants us to believe that it has a green energy policy, but facts matter and actions speak louder than words. As we witness the catastrophic destruction of record-shattering temperatures and unprecedented wildfires, we must act now to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. NorthWestern Energy is doing exactly the opposite.
