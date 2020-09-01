Gov. Bullock must think we are idiots. He has several television ads out stating that he supports gun rights and the Second Amendment.
Last year on August 19, while running for president in Iowa, Gov. Bullock stated in an interview with Jake Tapper that he would support a semi-automatic weapons ban. It seems that when Steve Bullock leaves the state he holds very different views than the ones he trumpets in Montana.
We should never let him get to Washington, D.C. Don’t get fooled, Gov. Bullock will say anything to get elected and then stab us in the back.
