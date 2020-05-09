Just about the time you think our valley is compassionate and generous another group steps up to the plate and comes to the aide of our needy. The Dorrells, their family, their friends and special donators supplied potatoes, meat and canned goods to the public at no cost.
I personally know of several veterans and friends that found their generosity came at the right time. So to all of you, thank you so much!
By the way, the organization on distributing the food was outstanding. Kudos to all of you. It was such a breath of fresh air to have such a positive event in a situation that we are currently experiencing. So again, thank you, Troy, Lorena, your family, friends, volunteers and donators for a spectacular contribution to our community. You are the best.
