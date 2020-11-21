Steve Daines is asking Montanas to send money to Donald Trump's "Save the Election" site. This has been discussed in the news and seen on social media.
Daines must believe the election can be "saved." Or does he?
Montanas should be aware that their monies sent to this site are being used for Trump's personal benefit to pay off legal and campaign debt.
As a fourth generation homesteading Montanan, I hope Daines understands that here in Montana "a man is only as good as his word."
Call it what it is. It's a "Give Donald Trump More of your Money" campaign, not "Save the Election."
