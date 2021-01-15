Were they all wrong?
75 million people voted for Donald Trump. Maybe so many did because they were inspired by some of the things he will be remembered for. From a pro-life perspective, no other president has stood up for the unborn as President Trump. No other president in recent memory asserted as much as President Trump that, “In God we trust.”
For pro-life Christian denominations and other pro-life religions, these things meant a lot. In fact, they were fundamental, and remain unapologetically fundamental, for many in voting their political choices. No other president in recent memory asserted love for our country and its Constitution as President Trump.
After the dust of emotion and vitriol has settled, after we have delved into all the controversies surrounding the election, when truth and reason, and honesty, once again assume their rightful place, what will we see? How will history judge Donald Trump and the era of his administration?
At present, it appears we are in the midst of a witch hunt. The rhetoric pouring out from different corners of the media, institutions, and individuals, is reminiscent of the French Revolution with its vengeance and lust for blood.
What should be of grave concern to every American, Democrat and Republican, is the political direction of our country moving to the far left, and even approaching one-party communism. The loss of our First Amendment rights, especially freedom of speech in the midst of massive internet censorship, is also of great concern.
You can debate how the economy, coronavirus, etc. were handled. Hindsight is always 20/20. But the peace brokered between Israel and several Muslim nations cannot be denied. Blessed are the peacemakers, and Donald Trump is one of them.
