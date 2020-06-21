I share the concern of Kelly Dean Wiseman’s letter that here, in Bozeman, “A lot of young folks are very cavalier about face covering, in spite of the recommendations of the CDC, our governor, and our local health department.”
While at a local grocery store, I encountered very few customers wearing face coverings. And at a large local sporting goods store, very few customers and no staff were wearing masks. Because this is a young community, I hope others would regard those of us who are seniors, and/or who have health conditions, realize that their behavior is risking our health, and possibly, our lives. We are starting to see a recent increase in infections in Montana, especially, in Bozeman. I would hope that merchants and our community leaders would require face masks while out in public.
