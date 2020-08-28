Montana’s State Auditor Matt Rosendale has opportunities to protect and advance health care plans for Montanans. His record shows he’s not only failed to do this, he’s often done the opposite.
Rosendale repeatedly has supported repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). One of the ACA’s key provisions is requiring that insurance plans cover pre-existing conditions. Rosendale says he wants pre-existing conditions covered; he’s done the opposite by supporting repeal of the ACA. Moreover, he’s promoted “alternative” and “cheaper” insurance plans that don’t meet the ACA’s requirement on pre-existing conditions. These phony plans lure Montanans into thinking they’re getting more affordable coverage only to discover they’ve been hoodwinked by Rosendale. Rosendale also opposes Medicaid expansion which provides coverage to thousands of Montanans.
Rosendale tried dodging these issues in his losing Senate campaign against Tester and he’s trying to dodge them now in his campaign against Kathleen Williams for the House. He hasn’t changed, he’s just as unfit now to represent Montanans as he was two years ago.
Williams has no such problem. She’s been a staunch advocate for retaining and improving the ACA including Medicaid expansion. She’s the clear preference for Montanans in November.
