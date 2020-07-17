Matt Rosendale wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) without offering any suitable plan to replace it. There’s a reason he favors cheap plans: They fail to offer the entire suite of health benefits that are considered “essential” under the ACA.
Cheap plans are a cruel hoax. You think you are saving money on lower premiums, but when a health crisis occurs, you may be slammed with huge deductibles and worse, you may not get any coverage for the treatment you need.
Rosendale refused to admit that those cheap plans he’s hawking are not good enough for members of his own family. He thinks those cheap plans are good enough for us, but not for his own loved ones!
Kathleen Williams understands “essential” health benefits guaranteed under the ACA plan are just that: essential. She will fight to protect those benefits and to make the ACA more affordable and available to all. If you want affordable high quality health care for you and your family, reject Rosendale’s hokum and cast your vote for Kathleen Williams in November.
