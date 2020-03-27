Recently the Chronicle has had full-page ads from the “Council for Citizens against Government Waste” urging readers to contact Sen. Daines urging him to vote against the Grassley-Wyden plan to stem the tide of rising drug prices. Perhaps you were puzzled, as I was, that an organization seemingly opposed to government waste would pay to run such ads in this and doubtless hundreds of other local newspapers. A bit of research reveals that the proposed legislation, if passed, may be one of the most significant health care bills produced by the present Congress. Who could possibly be opposed to bringing down drug prices?
Well…big pharma for one. It turns out that the "council" is the lobbying arm of a conservative think-tank that has in the past lobbied for such “worthwhile” causes as big tobacco. Wikipedia remarks “Throughout its history, CAGW has been accused of fronting lobbying efforts of corporations to give them the appearance of 'grassroots' support.”
The proposed legislation was developed by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden. At a time of political polarization, this bill enjoys bipartisan support. It includes several measures to curb rising drug costs. The Congressional Budget Office estimates it would save taxpayers $85 billion over 10 years in Medicare costs alone. President Trump has signaled that he will sign it if it reaches his desk. So contact Sen. Daines, but urge him to vote for, not against, the legislation.