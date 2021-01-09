Sir, given that you were willing to play along with helping perpetuate the myth that the 2020 election was fraudulent even though you knew better, then after the violence, you suddenly changed your mind and voted that it was fair and square, at what point will you man up and tell those poor willfully ignorant voters that you were just playing them? That you knew that the election was fair but by playing on their ignorance and stupidity, you could get their votes?
PT Barnum was right in that there are suckers born every minute, but don't you think you owe the suckers the truth?
