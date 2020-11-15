At this point in our nation’s history I think that here in Montana it is time to ask our Republican leaders, especially our junior Senator Steve Daines, a simple question: Do you believe in our nation’s democracy or not? The citizens of the United States have elected Joe Biden as the 46th president with a popular vote margin of well over five million votes, and by an electoral vote that will soon match Trump's 2016 total of 306 votes.
If Senator Daines does believe in a democracy, could he please say so and now work to begin a transition to move forward with the important issues facing our country? If he does not believe in a democracy could he please make it clear to his constituents that he really prefers a king/dictator/authoritative form of government where minions are kept in power, rather than recognizing the citizens' right to elect our leaders?
