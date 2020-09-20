The term “Montana values” has always resonated for me since moving here in 1978. The Montanans I met valued things like decency, integrity and morality.
Montana values were what your word meant, the truth. For the past four years, Steve Daines has had president Donald Trump featured on the front page of his website. Daines has fully endorsed Trump, unequivocally, and has remained 100% loyal throughout his presidency.
My question to my fellow Montanan’s is: Are Donald Trump’s values the same as Montana values? Trump's values evidently reflect those of Steve Daines. Are Trump’s values the same as yours? I thought I knew what Montana values meant to folks, now I'm not so sure.
If I could list all the personal, political and legal transgression made by Trump, would you pause and question his values, morals or integrity? Would you hire Trump to run your organization or your family's business? Do Trump’s values reflect the sum total of yours? Are you going to set your Montana values aside at the voting booth this November, again?
Please, before casting your vote, ask yourself the following question: "Do Donald Trump's values meet the standards we expect in our Montana kids?"
