Over the summer I participated in Citizen Climate Lobby's 15-week Virtual Climate Advocacy Training, learning how to more effectively use my voice to combat climate change. Through this training, I became familiar with the concept of carbon dividends as part of an effective bipartisan solution to climate change. I was intrigued to learn that this framework has broader appeal than other climate solutions because instead of raising tax revenue, it takes the revenue generated from a carbon fee and returns it to the American people through a dividend to all households.
This fall I was excited to discover that Mike Vasquez, Associated Students of Montana State University (ASMSU) president, had signed a statement in support of carbon dividends along with 350 other student government leaders. From there, ASMSU Sen. Norris Blossom wanted to build on this momentum, bringing a resolution before the Senate in support of the framework. As an MSU student with a climate activism background, I was enlisted to pitch carbon dividends to the Senate.
The senators asked a number of quality questions and discovered that the fee would be predictable to businesses, the framework would ensure American markets remain globally competitive, and that over 60 percent of households’ increased energy costs would be completely offset by the dividends.
I shared that over 3,500 renowned economists signed a statement in support of carbon dividends in 2019 and that leaders in health care, business, and science support them too.
With all that in mind, the ASMSU Senate voted resoundingly to pass their resolution. They are setting the tone for our university’s climate action moving forward and showing members of Congress that we as a student body believe in this solution. Carbon dividends may not solve the climate crisis on their own, but they are a necessary part of the solution.
