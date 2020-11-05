We were shocked and outraged to learn that the Board of Trustees of Bozeman Public Schools chose to resume full-time, in-person learning at the PK-5 grade levels. This is happening at the precise moment when cases of COVID-19 are skyrocketing across the U.S., throughout Montana, and in Gallatin County in particular.
We are struggling to understand what possible rationale could exist for forcing children, teachers and staff into situations that dramatically increase the likelihood of disease transmission.
If the board thought it was prudent to implement a blended, 2-day-a-week program back in September, how could they believe it is now safe to switch to full-time, in-person learning?
In an email from the BSD 7 leadership team on October 26, they themselves admit that “social distancing will be difficult to impossible in a five-day model.” Sure enough, one week later, Irving Elementary was forced to close due to an outbreak.
Equally frustrating amidst this flurry of decision making is that there has been virtually no communication with parents about these changes, why they were made and what protocols will be put in place to protect both children and staff. Further adding to the lack of accountability, the Board has cancelled public meetings at the last minute, leaving many of us in the dark.
It seems that the board does not take seriously the health and safety of its community, and instead is choosing a path of expediency over one of caution, prudence and plain old science.
We are utterly disappointed that in a town like Bozeman, which prides itself on being a close-knit community where everyone looks out for one another, the board has chosen to disregard public safety.
All we can do now is hope that the board’s reckless decision does not add to the losses we have already endured.
Matthew and Mireille Palm
Bozeman