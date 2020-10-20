The recent article about the shortage of substitute teachers in Bozeman is puzzling. I listened to the entire Bozeman School Board retreat on August 6 and learned that there was concern about having enough substitute teachers on hand for when teachers might need to quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19.
As I prefer that our kids are in school if possible and my business is slow due to covid, I decided volunteering to substitute teach would be a nice way to give back to my community. I completed the lengthy application after the meeting in August and did not receive any sort of acknowledgement.
The requirement in the state of Montana to become a substitute teacher per the Board of Public Education (Rule 10.55.716) is that you must have a high school diploma, have a fingerprint based background check and complete three hours of training. On the bsd7.org website, it states the “preferred requirements,” which include having a bachelor’s degree and proven effectiveness in working in an instructional setting.
If the applicant pool contained enough individuals with preferred requirements who were willing to work for $14.93 an hour during COVID-19, I doubt there would be a shortage. Perhaps the School Board needs to go back through all the applications for a second time looking for those who meet the state requirements and are willing to help.
