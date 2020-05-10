Jon Patterson's letter of May 1 endorsing Daines and Gianforte is typical of the disinformation that is at the heart of radical right-wing support of the Trump administration and any Republican politician (such as Daines and Gianforte) who doesn't have the integrity to speak out against the current dysfunctional White House.
Mr. Patterson claims that his time working in some capacity in the banking business in Syracuse, N.Y., in the 80s and 90s imparts to him some special insider knowledge about the "...bad leadership in Congress at the time..." referring to Hillary Clinton and Chuck Schumer in the Senate. The facts are that Clinton wasn't elected to the Senate until 2001 and it was 1999 before Schumer was first sworn in, and he was not elected Senate minority leader until 2016!
As far as his characterization of a Democratic governor's (Mario Cuomo) administration as overseeing "...out of control spending, government overreach, and horrendous taxes...", I observe that the voters of the sovereign state of New York elected him three times as their governor. Montana's twice-elected Democratic Gov. Bullock has overseen a fiscally responsible state government, while working with a solidly Republican Legislature, and has wisely led Montana along difficult road to get through the pandemic. Mr. Patterson's false accusations that the Democrats are pushing "...giving everything free to illegals..." or "open borders" are attempts to promote further divisiveness during a difficult time when Montanans are striving to work together against a common foe.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.