It is with great disappointment that I learned of the sale of Zero in Indoor Shooting Center to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) and the subsequent choice that the GCSD has made to privatize the facility.
In April and June of 2020 gun purchases reached an all-time high in the country as well as in Montana, with statistics showing that more than 60% of those sales were to first-time gun owners. It is at this critical time that the GCSD has chosen to remove the Gallatin Valley’s singular, one of a kind, year-round location available for firearm instruction and training. There will no longer be a place to shoot with the comfort, safety and educated oversight that Zero In provided.
Consistent and varied firearms training is one of the most important factors that can help ensure the safety of oneself, ones family and others; and it’s not surprising that a lack of training/knowledge/proficiency is at the root of most firearm accidents. The GCSD are beneficiaries of a well-educated, gun-owning public.
By choosing to remove this asset from public use, they are opening themselves up to potential problems created by denying a community of (especially first-time) gun owners a proper indoor shooting facility, and proper instruction and training.
It is my sincerest wish that one of the many interested bidders on the sale of Zero In make the decision to open a new facility as soon as is prudent in order to continue the great concept that Andy and Anita brought to our community. With more than 200 Zero In membership holders and a community full of firearm enthusiasts, any place of business providing this much needed service will have the full and enthusiastic support of us all.
