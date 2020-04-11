This morning I drove down Huffine and turned south on Garfield, just across from Rosauers. What met my eyes was unbelievable. The once beautiful and natural environment full of various kinds of trees (willows, cottonwoods, evergreens, and smaller indigenous shrubs) had been entirely turned into wood dust and fodder.
I used to hear red-winged blackbirds there and see an occasional hawk—once an eagle. Now there is a dusty vacant lot with tree stumps. To further the sadness of this destruction, I ran the Sourdough trail and noted "For Sale" signs up along the trail where it is swamp and cattails. Are purchasers planning on draining the swamp for houses or yet more unnecessary buildings? Shades of draining the everglades. What did we learn about draining swampland?
Let me ask you this Bozeman: In the age of pandemics and environmental destruction, shouldn’t consuming resources for more useless buildings and office space (or needless fast food restaurants) be unthinkable? When the COVID-19 pandemic wans (if it does), what do we want to remain? That dusty and naked lot off of Huffine may be a reminder of what humanity will succumb to unless we hold developers responsible for waste and stop thinking we own the planet.
