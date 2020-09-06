This letter is a disappointed and rightfully indignant response to a letter published in the opinion section earlier: "Bozeman more welcome to some people than others." To the author of that piece - in no way will I attempt to invalidate your experiences and feelings. However, you must realize that the words you chose to write are woefully ignorant and invalidating themselves.
I will not attempt to speak for the whole LGBTQ+ community, but in my own experience as a queer woman. I am disappointed at the notion that some people believe Bozeman is devoid of social issues. Is it safer for me to express my sexuality here than my hometown? Perhaps. But that hasn't stopped people from giving me scathing looks while I held my ex-girlfriend's hand in public, or from stooping down in my face to glare when I talked about my affections. Straight and non-straight relationships are not treated equally, and it's borderline offensive to say that the marginalized group is getting preferential treatment when, in reality, many of us want the same privileges the others do. I want to express same-sex affection in public without worrying about getting glared at, yelled at, or even physically harmed. Can a straight person say the same thing?
A sidewalk is a sidewalk. Even still, I let out a breath of relief at the sidewalk's message: Individuals may not welcome me here, but Bozeman as a whole does not see me as an abomination, or as repulsive, or as an individual destined for hell, as I have been told before. In saying no divide exists, you are complicit in the system that created the divide long ago. Maybe next time, walk on the other side of the street.
