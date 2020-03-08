Bernie Sanders argues that healthcare is a human right. This is wrong because the premise violates natural law, is antithetical to the principles in our Declaration and Constitution, deprives individuals of their freedom, liberty, and sovereignty, and is identical to arguments that justified slavery.
Individual freedom exists in, and is derived from, natural law, which is at the heart of our Declaration of Independence and Constitution. Freedom establishes the sovereignty of individuals. The word “care” (from healthcare) in Mr. Sanders’ argument means that property and labor (care) are provided by others to the sick because the sick cannot care for themselves. The word “right” (from human right) in his argument means the sick have the moral and legal authority to demand and obtain the property and labor of others without their permission.
A right to demand and obtain the property and labor of others without their permission deprives others of their natural rights as sovereigns to be free and to provide their property and labor only with their permission and for just compensation. Mr. Sanders’ argument is no different from arguments that justified enslaving people without their permission or paying them just compensation for their property or labor to obtain their assets and means to benefit the enslaver, which deprived the enslaved of their freedom, liberty and sovereignty.
The correct view for how Americans obtain healthcare is that individuals earn their means by their labors, not by demanding them from others. The only human right in this context is the freedom to pursue one’s talents and interests to earn the resources necessary to purchase the goods and services that they need or desire.