In response to the letter from Douglas Smith: First of all, your stating to be kind and loving sure doesn’t add up to the words you chose to use in your letter. It seems to be very judgmental, accusing and lacks valid arguments. It also flies in the face of free speech and the right to peacefully assemble. Your name calling and labeling people you do not even know is absurd. And I am very tired of being labelled a racist by those who do not know me. I did not attend the Trump rally though I do support those who participated.
You do also realize that progressive is the same as communist (used by Mao in China in place of communist). So, you feel entitled to choose who should and should not come to Bozeman? That is very tolerant – as you claim to be? Seems to me it is actually you who are filled with hate for those who think differently – you know like the deplorables who founded this great country, died for it and established the constitution so that we all could express our opinions and live as free men and women.
As for President Trump, he has done more for every American than any president in my lifetime. I am 60 and no one has come close. You do not have to like him but you really should be a bit more honest. He has made life better for all races, religions, creed and people who are citizens of our great nation.
I hope the Bozeman Chronicle has the guts to publish my letter. God Bless America!
