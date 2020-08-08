In response to the letter to the editor from Douglas M. Smith titled, "Ignorant Trump supporters not wanted in Bozeman," may I point out the obvious irony of his main point?
That is, "Stay out... we are a tolerant, educated, progressive community that’s kind and loving. We don’t want your hate and ignorance." Mr. Smith's tolerance appears to end when he is faced with those with whom he disagrees on a foundational level.
In such a polarized time, it is easy to demonize those with whom we disagree. I certainly am not immune to that temptation. We must be careful to remember that each individual is a unique and precious person who has been made in God's image, whether they wave a Trump 2020 flag or a BLM flag, regardless of the perspectives they hold. That does not mean all perspectives are equally valid, and it doesn't mean that we must ignore our convictions and simply embrace all ideas. We can discuss these things, even passionately debate them, but as we do, we must take care to respect each other as people.
