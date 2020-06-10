Like most Americans I am appalled at the tragic death of George Floyd. Use of excessive force should never happen and the officer(s) responsible for his death should be held responsible. Also, I understand and support the need for people to vent their frustration and to demonstrate peacefully against any form of police brutality.
However, in addition to the rioting, looting and senseless destruction of property, I am especially disturbed by some protesters demonizing the police with signs like “Freedom From Police.” I would like to remind everyone not to forget the hundreds of thousands of police men and women who do their jobs with professionalism, courage and respect for human dignity. They do this day and night, 24-7 often under very trying circumstances. They deserve our support.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.