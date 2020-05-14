Americans, including you, should be outraged by the Flynn case. Whether or not Flynn did anything illegal is not the issue here.
This is a case of law enforcement official’s gone rogue. The highest ranking officials of the FBI, the most prestigious law enforcement agency in the realm of democracy, abused their great power rationalizing they knew better than the voters of this great country therefore they tried to stop Trump from being elected and then tried to frame Trump and his surrogates after the election did not turn out the way “they” thought it should.
I also believe Trump to be a jerk, but that is not a crime. Thinking so is also not a crime.
Various men and women conspired to alter results of a duly held and won election because they did not like Trump and they favored Clinton.
It is clear many of us were led to believe Trump was a “Russian agent”. These folks, Comey, Clapper and others lied to us through the media and convinced much of the media world to support their narrative.
Within days of lying to us, they went into classified congressional hearings, under oath, and testified that there was no Russian collusion by Trump. For years Trumps supporters have tried to get congressional testimony declassified and released. Finally hose documents were just released proving there was no Russia collusion and that the “Clinton dossier” was as phony as a three-dollar bill.
American citizens, including Flynn, were denied their constitutional rights. The FBI ignored previous Supreme Court decisions in order to attack certain members of Trump’s administration and campaign.
Flynn may have been guilty but that is lost when the cops do not obey the rule of law. Will you enjoy the rule of law if you need it? Beware!
