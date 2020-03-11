“How can a political party state that their election will bring back morality to the United States when the party is now in favor of unrestricted abortion and infanticide?” - Bishop Richard Stika, Knoxville, Tenn., Feb. 20.
Obstructed by Democrat Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (Feb 25), the Senate once again failed to pass the Born-Alive Protection Act S.311. Schumer demanded that the right to life of a living human baby surviving abortion does not exist. He likewise had the unmitigated gall to threaten Supreme Court Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch (March 3), “You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you, if you go forward with these awful decisions (to support life).” For Schumer et al, it’s their way or the highway. Or else.
Schumer’s intolerance, his attempt at intimidation, was indeed inciting. He reminded us of Barack Obama (June ‘08), “If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun.” And Maxine Waters (June ’18) encouraging her supporters to harass and physically get in the face of Trump cabinet members.
And worse, Jon Tester (July ‘19), “Punch him (Trump) in the face.” If a Republican had stated in public what Schumer did, Democrats would scream for expulsion, and even confiscation of their firearms. Clearly, Democrats are the party of double-standards and hypocrisy. Moreover, their tacit support of the violent “Antifa” fascist thugs confirms an alarming trend as their party moves further to the radical left.
No surprise, Jon Tester, Schumer’s lackey, voted with him, against life. Republican Steve Daines voted for life. Having met with Schumer, Steve Bullock, another potential bootlicker, will now challenge Daines in November.
Denying life to a newborn infant is not a Montana value. We don’t need another Jon Tester. We don’t need a Steve Bullock.