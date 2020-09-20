My house in Bridger Canyon was spared from our recent forest fire, this time.
Now I look out to a charred and altered landscape that is becoming ever more familiar in the West. The wildfires in the West are increasing in both frequency and magnitude, and there is no question as to the cause.
Bio-climatologists and climate scientists from Stanford to Columbia University have come forward to state in no uncertain terms that there is a direct connection between anthropogenic influence and increased wildfire; yet half of our representatives toe the line claiming that there “simply isn’t enough evidence to act.” Some go so far as to cynically claim that “more logging would prevent fires,” akin to arguing “destroying the climate will stop climate change.” Desiccation of forests is the problem, and logging will not help.
Our own Steve Daines has told me that addressing climate change would “cost jobs and hurt families.” Well my family’s hurt, as are scores of other families across Bridger Canyon and thousands more across the West. The GOP wants to tell us bedtime stories that “climates always change” (never mind that the rate of change since the industrial era is exponential and increasingly asymptotic) to lull us to sleep while they grab cash from a fossil fuel industry that is itself fossilizing. They’re setting us up for a nasty wake-up in the middle of the night when the wildfires of change can no longer be ignored, or even fought against.
We are losing valuable time and footing arguing against the sophists of climate nihilism. If we wish to avoid the coming disaster, we must get climate-deniers out of office. This issue is singular in its existential importance and supersedes all other policy affecting our country and our lives moving forward.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.