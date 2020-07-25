A once proud Democrat party stood up for the working class. But then they were infiltrated by socialists, Marxists, communists, anti-Semites, leftists and globalists. Each had stated goals of fundamentally transforming our country so as to enjoy the power that comes with it. Democrats, because they are such caring people welcomed these groups into their ranks. But then confusion crept in. In order to please all their constituents they started fundamentally changing their own party. Recent headlines reveal those changes:
“California governor poised to release 8,000 'most dangerous' prisoners.”
“NY City mayor restricts all public gatherings except for BLM protests.”
“Seattle city council member vows to overthrow the United States and replace it with a socialist world.”
“Biden says police have become the enemy.”
“The rise of Black Lives Matter coincides with some of the worst violent crime recorded in nearly 3 decades.”
“AOC says capitalism is an irredeemable system.”
Where Democrats were once able to run strong leaders they instead settled on a demented basement dweller who could be manipulated by all the dangerous groups now running their party.
The hell this country is going through portends a future with liberals in charge. Victimhood is praised. Riots are encouraged as a tool for change. Historical statues are defaced or torn down, churches vandalized, and a move toward socialism replaces common sense, freedom, and much of what has made this nation the most prosperous in history. This election comes down to a battle between proven success and a very violent, scary future. Vote wisely!
