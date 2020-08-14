In another shamelessly misleading column, the New York Times' Nicholas Kristof ridicules federal intervention and mainstream media enemy, Fox News, for accurately reporting that downtown Portland looked "like a war zone" — much like the mayhem and violence plaguing Seattle, New York and Chicago, as local officials advocate eliminating the police.
According to Kristof's distorted view ("In Portland, it's the troops who provide the menace," BDC 7/28/20), protests inevitably are characterized as "mostly peaceful." Kristof apparently forgot to mention that Portland's liberal mayor countenanced this chaos for six weeks before federal officers ("storm-troopers," Pelosi decries) were dispatched to protect the federal courthouse from further destruction and restore some semblance of law and order.
Even more disturbing is the willingness of news outlets, like the Chronicle, to largely ignore the chaos befalling the country — since it doesn't fit the narrative — and run with spin doctors like Kristof. On July 30 conservative Black journalist Andrew Duncomb was brutally stabbed by a member of this "mostly peaceful" Portland mob. This followed the Milwaukee murder a week earlier of Bernell Trammell, an avowed black Trump supporter. Nary a word of these incidents appeared in ensuing editions of the Chronicle. Instead, subscribers were feted to another piece of Kristof fiction ("Help me find Trump's 'anarchists' in Portland," BDC 7/31/20).
In the alternate universe of leftist Democrats and their mainstream media allies, Congressman Jerry Nadler flatly denies the existence of antifa as right-wing "myth," while BLM and anrifa-led riots indiscriminately destroy and burn anything and everything in their path — including monuments to history's greatest abolitionists — and now churches. Like Washington, Lincoln and other founding figures, even Jesus Christ is now labeled by BLM as another symbol of "white supremacy."
Ironically, the former reality TV star, unlike his Democratic counterparts, exudes patriotism and opposes a socialist "reimagined" America.
