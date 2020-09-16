The president is decrying violence in our streets. He is also encouraging it. He can’t have it both ways. Instead of addressing the underlying cause of the protests, his reelection strategy is to scare voters into believing the violence occurring on his watch will somehow be worse under President Biden. Meanwhile, he throws gasoline on the fire by saying, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” encouraging his supporters to use “Second Amendment solutions,” calling peaceful protesters “thugs,” and supporting a 17-year old murderer in Wisconsin. And all of this to divert attention away from the ongoing pandemic, still the biggest threat to public safety thanks to his lies and mismanagement.
Steve Daines and Greg Gianforte have stood silently by watching him carelessly sow division to stay in power. They are complicit and must be held accountable.
Montana Democrats have nominated commonsense, moderate candidates this year in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Steve Bullock, Kathleen Williams, and Mike Cooney. Nary a “radical socialist” among them. Each has experience reaching across the aisle to govern with decency and respect, and all are worthy of your vote. We’re wise to remember Lincoln’s prescient warning: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
