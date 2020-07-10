The Pelosi-led House of Representatives took time last month to pass a bill which would make Washington, D.C., a “commonwealth” of the United States. This is a clear attempt to make Washington, D.C., a state with two senators and a voting member of the House, only representing an area of approximately 48,000 acres and a population in excess of 700,000 citizens most of whom are federal employees; a clear attempt to pack the US Senate. This is an area that voted 97% democratic in 2016.
The intent of this completely partisan House passed legislation is a direct attempt to violate the Constitution of the U. S.
D.C. was created by specific constitutional authority yet such authority and directions are 100% ignored by Speaker Pelosi. The Constitution and the intent of the drafters of such a great document are clear.
In their wisdom the founders authorized the “Congress” to find a parcel of land that would be agreeably removed from then existing states not to exceed 100 square miles, which would be the “seat” of the “federal government” for all the states yet separate from each of them.
The Democratic Party of today would have you believe that the Constitution is a “living document” that should change with the clock. Reject their premise. Our Constitution provides for changes and has been changed 27 times. Follow the rules in the Constitution.
