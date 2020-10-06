Democrats are quite good at ignoring the most obvious facts. I was quite surprised to see a CNN “reporter” standing in front of flaming buildings and cars, telling their audience it was a mostly peaceful demonstration. Either the flaming looted vandalized location was the most “peaceful” location he could find in that Democrat governed city, or he is a nitwit. A 50-50 chance on which is correct since he is employed by CNN.
On the topic of reality, Pelosi caught unmasked in a solon supposedly closed to customers in the “People’s Republic of California” said she was “setup.” The reality question is who set her up. This is the question you will never hear asked on CNN, MSNBC, etc, etc. Democrats accept any excuse from their own without proof or reasoning. Jim Jones and David Koresh had similar followings.
A major reality concern about Biden is he brags about 47 years in politics and then says “your government has failed you.”
I guess in the new Democrat reality, burning and looting have become peaceful protests. Domestic terrorism is now acceptable?
Cancer often kills it’s host.
