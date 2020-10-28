There is more at stake than Trump's character in this election, although the Democratic Party and their media allies want this to be the issue, ignoring policies that are hugely unpopular, even with the Democrats’ own base.
For example, the media has kept the public in the dark about Biden’s plan to “stop deportations” (LA Times , March 15, 2020). Deporting people who enter the U.S. illegally is how immigration law is enforced. Only Congress can suspend immigration law, not the president. If this were actually done, a de facto open-border would exist, resulting in uncontrollable surges of illegal immigration.
Another unpopular Democrat policy the media has hidden from the public is the push for racial quotas and preferences, making race, not competence the crucial factor in society. California passed Proposition 209 in 1996, which amended the state constitution to prohibit state governmental institutions from considering race, sex or ethnicity in the areas of public employment, public contracting, and public education.
It is so ironic that the media label Trump a racist but are racial preferences and quotas not racist itself as well as a violation of the 14th Amendment, “equal treatment under the laws?”
