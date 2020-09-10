This election is important for its stark choices. President Trump and the Republicans offer law and order, opportunity and freedom. The Democrats have been led to the edge of the socialist cliff by AOC, the squad, and Bernie. Antifa and the Marxist BLM organization are pushing Democrats toward the precipice. If the chaos in Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago and New York are your vision of the future, then vote Democrat. The mayhem in these Democrat run cities wasn't mentioned once during the Democrat convention.
With all the silence, I was wondering where Montana Democrats Bullock, Williams and Cooney stand on defunding the police and the chaos in American cities. The websites for each, as far as I could find, were silent on those issues. It's important for Montana citizens to know so they don't make the same mistake as past voters in Oregon, Washington, Minnesota, Illinois and New York!
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.