The majority media, in my opinion, is the hole in the ground that Democrats, like cartoon ostriches, bury their heads in so they can ignore reality. I would like to suggest where I believe Democrats have their heads buried, but I must digress.
I would feel sorry for Biden, watching him make his numerous often humorous mistakes. However, watch his reaction when a union voter points out a discrepancy in his position on gun control. He immediately attacks, belittles and curses at him. He did this in Iowa also. He is an angry man with an instant temper.
Global Assessment of Functioning (GAF, yes it’s a real thing and somehow appropriate) should really take a close look at Mr. Biden. He may be difficult to locate as he often does not know what state he is in or what day it is.
It seems the DNC operatives pretending to be journalists are pleased with the coronavirus outbreak. Big smiles while calling it Trump's Chernobyl. The aftermath is irrelevant to these power hungry demagogues. They would see the American people suffer to regain their power.
Let’s not forget the brilliant MSNBC DNC operatives Brian Williams and Mara Gay doing math. They calculated Bloomberg could have given every person in America a million dollars for what he spent on his campaign. Do the math yourself: Divide 500 million dollars by 320 million people, if the answer comes out a million “you might be a Democrat.” Fake math from the fake news network. Democrats trust these people for accurate news?
As I watch the Democrat leadership and the hole in the dirt “majority media” it is clear, hearing their viscous rhetoric and outrage, what they truly love, above all else, they love to hate.