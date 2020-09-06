It is high time Americans sit down and have an honest conversation with themselves. Major cities are dying. California and New York are dying. What is at the bottom of it? Who are the people behind it? Will we lose our security and prosperity? Will we lose our freedom?
Why is the leadership of the Democrat Party not condemning, in no uncertain terms, the rioting, violence, fires and looting? Does their silence not make them complicit? Are they not aiding and abetting the mayhem? Are they advancing their Marxist/socialist agenda at the expense of our cities and country?
James Altucher’s article in the New York Post (Aug 17), “New York City Is Dead Forever,” summarizes why what was once the greatest city in the world, under Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, will not make another comeback. In the KOMO TV news documentary (June 2019), “Seattle Is Dying,” - before coronavirus and the recent meltdown under Mayor Jenny Durkan and Gov. Jay Inslee, we see a city out of control.
By now, we all know other cities in the same predicament. Democrat corruption, mismanagement, willful blindness, and obsession with political correctness has brought this destruction.This is the socialist future for America. This is the future for Montana, with Democrats in charge.
When you see the communist hammer and sickle (synonymous with the nazi swastika) defiantly displayed by antifa/Black Lives Matter “peaceful protesters,” you know our freedom is their ultimate target. You know our Judeo-Christian faith, strong families and gratitude for our blessed country are their targets.
Today’s Marxist Democrat leadership can deny, rationalize and rant all they want. The fact remains: They are the front-line saboteurs, complicit in undermining and tearing down our country, our Constitution and our American way of life.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.