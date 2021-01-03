Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.” (AP). That’s interesting. Change it into what?
Judging from the past four years it means a nation where speech is shouted down when it differs from The Party line. It means lavish funding of The Party by billionaire finance, industry and tech oligarchs. It means a virtual state-run news media committed to publishing only stories approved by The Party. It means swift and severe punishment for any who would challenge The Party’s concept of “fair and honest” government.
It means confronting and assaulting members of the opposing party to demonstrate that they are “not welcome anywhere, anymore.” It means riots, looting and arson in response to injustice, perceived or real. It means condemning as Deplorables, Morons, Facists, Karens, Basement Dwellers (that’s rich!), Racists, Neo-Nazis, pretty much every “Phobia” imaginable and even “Enemies of The State” fully half of the nation’s population.
It means the suspension of constitutional rights of free speech, assembly and religion by oppressive state governors and city mayors. It means skyrocketing crime including murder, assault and robbery in major cities while those same municipalities defund or “reimagine” their police forces.
It means “sanitizing” the nation’s history by destroying and defacing statues, art works and public buildings and renaming schools and public spaces to satisfy The Party’s sense of “Equity.” It means “Truth and Reconciliation Commissions” and “Deprogramming” and “Accountability Projects” for any who dared to support the previous political administration. It means reshaping of the nation’s culture and economy from what was rich and vibrant, which celebrated individual excellence and industry, where once the people reigned supreme into some “lowest common denominator” equality under The Party’s absolute control.
What would we call it? The People’s Democratic Republic of America sounds about right.
