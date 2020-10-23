“In America, you have a right to be stupid.” - John Kerry
Communist China notwithstanding, the Democrat Party leadership is banking on stupidity to elect Joe Biden president. As such, the left’s media propaganda machine and education establishment have exceeded Democrats’ wildest expectations in dumbing-down Americans. Now, Democrat socialists are pulling all the stops, including “Big-Tech” internet manipulation/censorship, and voter fraud, to defeat President Trump and American freedom this November. Possibly, forever.
“I consider the Trump Administration a danger to the world. That will disappear in 2020.” - George Soros
The real danger to the world is billionaire subversive Soros and his Open Society Foundations. It is Antonio Guterres and the United Nations. It is Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum. The international cabal of super-wealthy socialists and useful intellectual idiots is hell-bent on implementing their “Great Reset” to control every life on Earth. Donald Trump stands in their way.
The mortal threat facing America? The Democrat Party: agents for those who would enforce a world with no borders, no national independence and no individual rights. Deceiving millions into believing they are the solution to our problems, Democrats are provable co-conspirators in advancing the demise of the American-led free world.
