The smartest man in the ancient world said that democracy doesn’t work as a system of government. Socrates in Plato’s Allegory of the Cave (Republic 514a-517a) thought that ordinary people are simply not educated or intelligent enough to elect good leaders, that, allegorically, from looking at a wall that shows mere shadows of reality they suffer from passions, biases and illusions that prevent turning around toward the light—the sun—to shed misconceptions about reality. We the people, Socrates might say, spend too much time in a cave, immobile, kept in the dark and fed horse manure. Like those riveted to Fox TV. Winston Churchill agreed, but added that democracy is better than any alternative.
Nonetheless, perhaps it’s time to consider establishing a government run by a benevolent king, a form of government the ancient world favored. Not the likes, of course, of a crazy sociopath ego maniac like…George III whom America fought against in the Revolutionary War, but a wise and good person who would put the country’s interest over his or her own. Under such a ruler, we would have to put aside the Constitution which some might say has already been put aside. In such a case our government would not be a constitutional monarchy like England, but a simple monarchy. It would also stop all the squabbling on the marble floors of Congress and moot a Supreme Court.
Yet, who in this temporal world should serve as a benevolent king? Happily, there is an answer. My grandson Walker is 1 year old and is well on his way toward gaining the necessary education that not only informs the mind, but also enriches the spirit. In time he will be prepared to serve as a benevolent king. He is still in diapers, of course, but that should not bother at least 72 million Americans he will faithfully serve.
