I wish I could say I'm surprised by what happened at the U.S. Capitol. I'm not. This has been building since the Tea Party crawled out from under their rocks, outraged that a Black man had the audacity to win the presidency. It has never been about "economic anxiety" or any of the other dozens of cover stories the media has provided for naked white supremacy and perverted Christian dominionism.
Even during the worst days of the Civil War, Confederate traitors never succeeded in hanging their treasonous flag in our Capitol — armed insurrectionists did it this month. Worse, they did it with the willing assistance of at least some portion of the U.S. Capitol Police, who opened barricades, posed for selfies, and tenderly escorted some of the more doddering white nationalists down the steps of the Capitol when they decided they'd managed enough mayhem. These officers showed no such care for disabled protesters trying to protect their health care a few years ago, or the sexual abuse survivors who came to speak out against Brett Kavanaugh. And it doesn't take a very vivid imagination to picture the cataclysmic violence that would have ensued had these rioters and looters been Black or Brown.
Every Republican who went along with Trump bears responsibility for this day. The GOP senators and representatives who encouraged this sedition, Montana's own Daines and Rosendale among them, should not only resign but should be actively investigated. There must be consequences at every level if we are to survive as a democracy. It may already be too late. I hope it's not.
Call your representatives, even the seditious ones — maybe especially the seditious ones. Let them know you're watching and that you demand accountability. Our democracy isn't going to save itself.
