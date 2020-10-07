Raph Graybill, currently our successful governor’s office legal counsel, will bring integrity and independence as attorney general and represent all Montanans. He will defend public lands; protect affordable healthcare/lower-priced drugs; fight for workers to organize and against corporate dark money; protect women’s reproductive healthcare.
Bryce Bennett, state senator is running for secretary of state. He will make the office a one-stop-shop for small business owners; create a business council so business leaders have a seat at the table; allow electronic and paper filings (rural filers); stop transfer of public lands.
Melissa Romano for superintendent of public schools, national/state award winning teacher, competent, focused leader for students, their families, teachers, administrators, board trustees, and taxpayers. Melissa will lead our way back to public education excellence, favored by our teachers. She supports public preschool, children’s mental health support, teacher recruitment and retention, and access to public lands.
Shane Morigeau, UM Law School alum, is running for state auditor. He plans to hold insurance companies accountable, protect consumers from investment fraud, ensure fair and affordable health insurance rates, promote business growth, and keep public lands, public.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.